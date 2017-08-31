Murphysboro, IL double hit-and-run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL double hit-and-run

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

On Thursday, August 31, Murphysboro Police responded to two scenes regarding hit-and-run accidents.

At 8:29 p.m., Murphysboro received a call of a vehicle hitting a building.

Officers responded to the scene of a Pizza Hut at 509 N. 14th Street.

The building had significant structural damage to the front northern corner.

They were no injured patrons or employees.

At approximately 8:36 p.m., they received a call of a hit and run accident N. 17th Street.

A vehicle was damaged but no one at the scene was injured.

The suspect vehicle in that incident is believed to be the same vehicle that struck the restaurant.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge pickup with a black tailgate and significant front end damage.

Officers are searching for the driver and the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.

