Murray State and UT Martin Football teams open up with wins

The Seattle Mariners are attempting to bolster their beleaguered starting rotation in the midst of the AL wild-card race by acquiring right-hander Mike Leake from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/31. NCAA Football Murray State-67 KWC-7 Clarion-0 UT Martin-36 H.S. Soccer Notre Dame-5 Paducah Tilghman-0 Jackson-5 Marion-1 Cape Central-0 Carbondale-2 Poplar Bluff-1 Sikeston-0 H.S. Volleyball Jackson-2 Hillsboro-0 Perryville-2 Advance-1 Dexter-2 Perryville-1

A pair of Ohio Valley Conference football teams opened up with wins Thursday night at home. Murray State defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 67-7 at Roy Stewart Stadium. And UT Martin shut out Clarion at home 36-0.
Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.
