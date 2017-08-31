Joey Lucchesi having success in Double-A

Former SEMO pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, has been pitching great baseball since being promoted to Double-A on July 1.

His ERA with the San Antonio Missions is 1.79 through 10 games, 9 of which he started. Add to that 53 strikeouts, making for a very successful season so far.

The end of the season for minor league baseball is near but the Missions are already in the playoffs and Lucchesi should have a good chance of starting game 1.

He's ranked as the ninth top prospect of the San Diego Padres organization and should have an opportunity to play Triple-A baseball next year. A call-up to the majors isn't out of the question for 2018.

Lucchesi is former two-time OVC Pitcher of the Year and was drafted in the 4th round by the San Diego Padres in 2016.

He grew up in Newark, CA so playing for a California major league team, like the San Diego Padres, in the near future will most likely be a dream come true for him.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.