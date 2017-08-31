Poplar Bluff PD looking for shoplifting suspect

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement responding to Representative Warren Love's social media post.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking the community's help with identifying the suspect in a shoplifting complaint.
The Massac County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man regarding extensive damage done to a home in the Lakewood Drive subdivision.
Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Teams are also gearing up to help out even our furry little friends.
On Wednesday afternoon, August 30 the Food and Drug Administration approved the CAR-T therapy, a therapy that treat childhood leukemia.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
An 11-month-old child died Thursday after being left in a car for a "long period of time," according to Jefferson Parish Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 5:40 p.m. about a child left in a car in the 5000 block of Hastings Street in Metairie. The child was taken by her parents and a neighbor to East Jefferson General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child's parents have been taken to the JPSO Investigations Bureau f...
A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Jefferson County in Central Alabama.
