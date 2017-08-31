Poplar Bluff PD looking for shoplifting suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff PD looking for shoplifting suspect

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking the community's help with identifying the suspect in a shoplifting complaint.

The subject reportedly stole a bluetooth speaker and a pair of shoes from Academy Sports.

If you have any information on this person whereabouts, you are asked to contact Officer Jeremy Elless at 573-785-5776 or by email at jelless@pbpolice.org.

