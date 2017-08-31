IL lieutenant governor's response to Love's post - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State Representative Warren Love's may face consequences due to a recent social media post

IL lieutenant governor's response to Love's post

Written by Kristen Strakalaitis, Intern
(Source: Warren Love/Facebook) (Source: Warren Love/Facebook)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement responding to Representative Warren Love's social media post.

Parson feels the post was unacceptable and inexcusable.

Parson added that no elected official should call for violence against anyone.

He agrees with Governor Greitens that Representative Love must face the consequences for his actions.

However, it will be up to the members of the Missouri House of Representatives to decide if any disciplinary action should be taken.

