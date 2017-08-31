Missouri first responders head to Texas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri increases life saving helpers to help with Hurricane Harvey

Missouri first responders head to Texas

Written by Kristen Strakalaitis, Intern
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Over the last 24 hours the assistance Missouri first responders for Hurricane Harvey has greatly grown in number. 

On Wednesday evening, 56 Missourians representing 18 different fire and ambulance departments fled to Texas to help with swift water rescue operations, in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the state of Texas. 

The Missouri Fire and EMS Swift Water Rescue were composed into four teams.

The teams from the Kansas City and Cape Girardeau areas have received mission assignments and forward deployed to the Sugarland, Texas area.

The two teams from the St. Louis region are currently staged in College Station, Texas, and awaiting mission assignments.   

“I am proud of the work our Missouri responders are doing to save lives and assist our fellow Americans in Texas,” Governor Eric Greitens said. “Those of us at home send our prayers to the survivors of Hurricane Harvey and all of the first responders who are risking their own safety to protect others.”

Missouri Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team with swift water rescue capabilities that has been in Texas since Friday night, Aug. 25, had already rescued more than 375 people and over 35 pets through Wednesday.

Here are the agencies that responded to Texas Wednesday evening: Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, Central County Fire and Rescue, Cottleville Fire Protection District, Lake St. Louis Fire Protection District, Jackson Fire Rescue, Kansas City Fire Department, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District, Mehlville Fire Protection District, Metro West Fire Protection District, Monarch Fire Protection District, O’Fallon Fire Protection District, Pattonville Fire Protection District, Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance District, St Charles Fire Department, Wentzville Fire Protection District, and West County EMS and Fire Protection District.

