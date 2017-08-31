Southern IL animal shelter sending help to Houston

The Massac County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man regarding extensive damage done to a home in the Lakewood Drive subdivision.
Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Teams are also gearing up to help out even our furry little friends.
On Wednesday afternoon, August 30 the Food and Drug Administration approved the CAR-T therapy, a therapy that treat childhood leukemia.
Harvey is driving up gas prices in the Heartland but experts say it shouldn't last long.
A group in Cape Girardeau, Missouri took to Facebook to help Hurricane Harvey victims desperately in need.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
