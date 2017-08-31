Cape Girardeau organization collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

That Facebook post turned into a trip down to Texas for Cape based organization Authentic Voices. (Source: Don Fraizer/KFVS)

A group in Cape Girardeau, Missouri took to Facebook to help Hurricane Harvey victims desperately in need.

That Facebook post turned into a trip down to Texas for Cape Girardeau-based organization Authentic Voices.

Valaree Rutherford, a representative with the group, said she never imagined how much support she'd get from the local community.

Rutherford said a trucking company is lending a rig to take a load of donations down to help with recovery efforts.

"If you can go to McDonald's, and pay the person's meal behind you - why can't we just say - hey, a thousand people bring a case of water," Rutherford said. "We survive the struggle. We just want them to know they're not alone. You know, what's four dollars between a thousand people. It grew bigger than what it was supposed to be - because I just made Facebook post Monday - was - I wish I owned a trucking company, and I woke up the next day... you get what you ask for."

Rutherford said the items they needed the most were hand sanitizer and underwear of all sizes.

Donations were accepted at Save-a-Lot in Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Sprigg and William Streets until 7 p.m.

Rutherford said on September 1 they plan to take the truck load of donations down to the Houston area.

