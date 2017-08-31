Harvey brings higher gas prices to the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harvey brings higher gas prices to the Heartland

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Gas prices are on the rise as Harvey relief efforts continue to do put strain on the national supply. With Labor Day weekend on the horizon as well people are feeling the rising cost of fuel around the country as well as in the Heartland. 

Right now the average price of a gallon of gas is around $2.45 across the nation, according to Triple A. In Missouri and Kentucky it is slightly lower than the national average and in Illinois its just over. 

Experts say prices will likely get a little worse before they get better, predicting a 5 to 10 cent rise before finally going back down around mid-September. 

From a local perspective, folks around the Heartland seem to be understanding of the situation. Many acknowledge that they would rather be spending more money on gas than be in Houston right now. 

"Yeah, gas prices are a little high right now but at least we aren't in waist deep water," says Jamera Hubbard while she was filling up this morning. 

