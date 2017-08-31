Paducah, KY man arrested with DUI

McCracken County deputies responded to the Rolling Hills Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 31st.

Meadows Body Shop had called deputies cause they had received a call from an individual wanting his vehicle towed from the country club to his residence.

They asked for officials help because the man on the phone sounded impaired.

The individual was 48-year-old Kirk Barlow of Paducah, KY.

Barlow was trying to leave the country club when he struck a tree on the property causing substantial damage to his vehicle.

He was transported to the local hospital for minor injuries.

Barlow was cited for the charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and license to be in possession.

