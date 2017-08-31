Paducah, KY man arrested with DUI - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY man arrested with DUI

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County deputies responded to the Rolling Hills Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 31st.

Meadows Body Shop had called deputies cause they had received a call from an individual wanting his vehicle towed from the country club to his residence.

They asked for officials help because the man on the phone sounded impaired.

The individual was 48-year-old Kirk Barlow of Paducah, KY.

Barlow was trying to leave the country club when he struck a tree on the property causing substantial damage to his vehicle.

He was transported to the local hospital for minor injuries.

Barlow was cited for the charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and license to be in possession.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Irma now a Category 3 hurricane in Atlantic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:44:12 GMT
    Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)

     Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

    Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane. 

  • White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

    White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:03:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-08-31 21:04:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points as he walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, as he returns from Springfield, Mo.

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

    The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

  • Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Man confronts shopper after finding baby alone in car

    Thursday, August 31 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-08-31 12:53:53 GMT
    Kevin MillineKevin Milline

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

    •   
Powered by Frankly