MO family finds hope in new leukemia drug

On Wednesday afternoon, August 30 the Food and Drug Administration approved the CAR-T therapy, a therapy that treat childhood leukemia.

And for a Heartland mom whose son has been cancer free for almost three years, it gives her a sense of relief.

"It actually makes me feel really good to know that there is another alternative than a bone marrow transplant because if Gaige were to relapse he would have to have a bone marrow transplant," Misty Willems said.

CAR-T therapy treatment is taking blood cells from the patient and turbocharging their T-Cells, cells that often get taking over by cancer.

Dr. Shenoy at St. Louis Children's Hospital said it's the second line of defense if Chemotherapy and radiation don't work.

