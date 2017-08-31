MO family finds hope in new leukemia drug

On Wednesday afternoon, August 30 the Food and Drug Administration approved the CAR-T therapy, a therapy that treat childhood leukemia.
On Wednesday afternoon, August 30 the Food and Drug Administration approved the CAR-T therapy, a therapy that treat childhood leukemia.
Harvey is driving up gas prices in the Heartland but experts say it shouldn't last long.
Harvey is driving up gas prices in the Heartland but experts say it shouldn't last long.
A group in Cape Girardeau, Missouri took to Facebook to help Hurricane Harvey victims desperately in need.
A group in Cape Girardeau, Missouri took to Facebook to help Hurricane Harvey victims desperately in need.
A woman from Paducah faces charges for allegedly firing a pistol out of her apartment window.
A woman from Paducah faces charges for allegedly firing a pistol out of her apartment window.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
A class action complaint has been filed against Amazon in federal district court in Charleston alleging the company sold "extremely dangerous and/or defective" eclipse glasses in the months before the Aug. 21 event.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.
The Georgia-based company expects to shut off the line Thursday, the company said in a statement.