8/31/17 - DIRECTV Update

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know the KFVS12 carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive our channels through Tuesday, September 5th.

Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen. And TV stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild. In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the coming days. Here at KFVS12 we are devoting airtime to public service announcements asking for your donations to the Red Cross. We also air stories and information in nearly every local newscast about local Hurricane Relief efforts going on right here in the Heartland, and how you can help.

That’s why our parent company, Raycom Media, offered an extension to DIRECTV and we’re pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted. In the meantime, work continues to reach a new long term agreement with DIRECTV. Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts. We hope you have a happy, safe Labor Day Weekend.

