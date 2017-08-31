RLC and SIC team up for joint vet assistant program

An open house was held at Southern Illinois College on August 22.

It was held at SIC’s David L. Stanley Center in Carmi, which houses many of the classes for the program. Students, instructors, and many furry friends were present for the event.

“The new collegiate partnership agreement has allowed us to provide new programs, minimize expense, and serve students and the community in ways none of us could feasibly do on our own,” said Dr. Karen Weiss, SIC Vice President of Academic Affairs. “We’re also very excited about what the future holds for the Carmi Center.”

According to Weiss, the program offers many benefits over a traditional veterinarian technician program. The main benefit for students is that the program is streamlined to only one semester, rather than two years, and the shorter time means fewer expenses.

Eligible students may also receive financial aid for this program. In addition, Weiss explained that most jobs in that sector in this region pay the same for both the assistant and the technician, so the return on investment for the student is much better with the new vet assistant program.

Another big selling point of the program is that the certificate also trains students in animal grooming, making them more marketable for a variety of jobs. This class, taught by Jane Welborn of Tanglewoods Spa and Salon in Harrisburg, is a hands-on class with bathtubs and grooming tables.

Students will work on actual clients providing free baths and services such as toenail clippings while they learn. This class is scheduled so that interested students can take the grooming class as a stand-alone without enrolling in the full vet assistant certificate.

The new program exceeded enrollment capacity for the current semester and even had a wait list. For additional information, contact RLC's Allied Health Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1251 or click here.

