Cape Girardeau County couple meets President Trump

A couple from Oak Ridge, Missouri got a once-in-a-lifetime experience: they met President Donald Trump during his trip to Springfield, Mo. on Wed., Aug. 31.

Greg and Ashley Martin took their 2-month-old daughter, Lillian, with them to Springfield.

They were lucky enough to be on the runway at the Branson-Springfield Airport as the president landed.

The couple shook hands with Mr. Trump. He also admired Lillian and signed her arm!

President Trump also signed one of his signature 'Make America Great Again' hats for the Martins.

