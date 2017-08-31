Blasting cap found in Cape Girardeau Co.; rendered safe by bomb squad

A little teamwork between the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department leads to the safe removal of a blasting cap.

According to Captain David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, the cap was found in a home near Oak Ridge.

The person that found it thought the device might be dangerous, so they called the sheriff's department for help.

When investigators determined what the device was, they called the Cape Girardeau Police Department because an officer there is on the SEMO Regional Bomb Squad.

That officer was able to render the device safe and no one got hurt.

And, in case you are wondering what a blasting cap is, Wikipedia defines it as "a small, sensitive primary explosive device generally used to detonate a larger, more powerful and less sensitive secondary explosive such as TNT, dynamite, or plastic explosive." It's also known as a detonator.

