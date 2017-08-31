Kentucky to activate State Emergency Center for Harvey weather

The Kentucky Emergency Management will activate its State Emergency Operations Center due to leftover Hurricane Harvey weather that will cross over the Commonwealth later on Thursday, August 31.

THE SEOC will activate at 4 p.m. at a Level 4, which consists of personnel monitoring the weather system.

The hurricane will bring periods of widespread, moderate to heavy rainfall Thursday evening through Friday to the state of Kentucky.

Areas are expected to receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will likely see some street flooding and water to rise in creeks and rivers.

The center of the low-pressure system moves near southern Kentucky early Friday morning an an isolated tornado is possible.

“By activating our state emergency operations center, we are positioning ourselves forward to respond quickly and efficiently should the need arise. Our primary mission is to support our county responders and the citizens of the Commonwealth," said director of KYEM Michael E. Dossett.

Flash flooding will also be a threat as the system moves through the Commonwealth.

