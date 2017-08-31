Rumor Control: Dispelling misinformation about Hurricane Harvey

Did you see the post on Facebook about the Federal Emergency Management Agency looking to employ 1,000 people with a wage of $2,000 a week for 90 days?

Well, that's just not true.

According to FEMA, the agency is hiring field inspectors that will make $4,000-5,000 a week, but that's only for field inspectors under a pre-existing contract.

So, if you see the flier about FEMA looking for employees for 90 days floating around on Facebook, don't share it with your friends because it's fake. The phone number associated with the fake listing is 888-776-XXXX.

Another popular post making its way around: individuals have until Friday, Sept. 1 to file flood insurance claims because of a new Texas law. That's also a false rumor. The new law has no impact whatsoever on flood insurance policies or claims. Homeowners are encouraged to file insurance claims as soon as possible to begin recovery, but there's no benefit or penalty by filing by Sept. 1, according to FEMA.

FEMA has a running list of 'Hurricane Harvey Rumor Control.' CLICK HERE for that link. Instead of sharing misinformation, feel free to share this with all your friends to keep everyone informed about what's really happening.

