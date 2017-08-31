Rumor Control: Dispelling misinformation about Hurricane Harvey

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner will sign the education funding bill on Thursday, August 31.
A man from Hickory, Kentucky is behind bars after an officer-involved shooting in Mayfield, Ky.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Did you see the post on Facebook about the Federal Emergency Management Agency looking to employ 1,000 people with a wage of $2,000 a week for 90 days? Well, that's just not true.
Experts call it an alarming trend: overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids have increased more than any other category of opioids.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.