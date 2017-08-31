Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in IL

Experts call it an alarming trend: overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids have increased more than any other category of opioids.
The Union City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.
The Swift Water Rescue team, made up of 10 fire fighters from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, has arrived in Texas to help with hurricane relief.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a Missouri lawmaker should resign after posting on Facebook that he hoped whoever put paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.
Officers in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported rape.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
