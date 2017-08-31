McCracken County library partners with Operation Hope to offer financial literacy classes

The McCracken County Public Library is offering a series of free credit and money management classes to the community through a new partnership with Operation HOPE, a nonprofit organization that teaches financial literacy to youth and adults.

The first class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 in the library’s conference room.

Topics will include establishing and increasing your credit score, creating a budget, how to read a credit report and how to correct errors that negatively affect your credit rating.

The class will also be offered on Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9 at the same time and place.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Participants can enroll by calling the library’s information desk at 270-442-2510 extension 119.

“Approximately fifteen percent of McCracken County residents live below the poverty line, which exceeds the national average,” said Adult Services Manager Sarah McGowan. “Financial hardship can have a catastrophic impact on individual lives and on the community as a whole. The Library is proud to be working with Operation HOPE to address this significant local issue by offering education and empowerment tools to individuals that can change their lives for the better.”

Class instructor Tiffini Clemons is a financial wellbeing coach with Operation HOPE.

She studied Business Management at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has continued her education with the University of Phoenix.

She has over 13 years of experience in the finance industry that includes conducting training and development for several financial institutions.

Operation HOPE is a nonprofit, public benefit organization founded immediately following the civil unrest of April 29, 1992 in Los Angeles.

For more information, contact Adult and Digital Services Librarian Aaron Williams at 270-442-2510 extension 119 or email him at awilliams@mclib.net.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.