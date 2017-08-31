McCaskill says lawmaker should resign for hanging comment

The Union City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.
The Union City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a Missouri lawmaker should resign after posting on Facebook that he hoped whoever put paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a Missouri lawmaker should resign after posting on Facebook that he hoped whoever put paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.
Officers in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported rape.
Officers in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported rape.
A man is behind bars in Scott County, Missouri on weapons charges after a police chase on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
A man is behind bars in Scott County, Missouri on weapons charges after a police chase on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Police in Murray, Kentucky are investigating an armed robbery.
Police in Murray, Kentucky are investigating an armed robbery.