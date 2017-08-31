Rape report under investigation in Cape Girardeau

Officers in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported rape.

According to Sergeant Rick Schmidt, the victim reported she was raped by someone she is familiar with.

She reported the rape in the early evening hours of Aug. 29.

It's the second rape under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

The Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University took a report of a rape on Saturday, Aug. 26. The victim did not know her assailant, according to police.

