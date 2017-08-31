Rape report under investigation in Cape Girardeau

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a Missouri lawmaker should resign after posting on Facebook that he hoped whoever put paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged.
The Union City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.
Officers in Cape Girardeau are investigating a reported rape.
A man is behind bars in Scott County, Missouri on weapons charges after a police chase on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Police in Murray, Kentucky are investigating an armed robbery.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
