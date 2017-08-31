WANTED: Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Union City, TN

The Union City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Kenneth "Kenny Ray" Jones, 37, of Union City, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to authorities, Jones punched Frederick Scates, 52, of Union City, after he asked Jones to get off of his car.

Other witnesses on the scene said Jones knocked out Scates, who was revived only after having water thrown on his face. Scates was taken to a nearby apartment before being taken to an area hospital.

Doctors determined that Scates obtained several fractures above his eye as well as a brain bleed.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Union City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (731)-885-8477.

