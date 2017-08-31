Man arrested on weapons charges after police chase in Sikeston, MO

A man is behind bars in Scott County, Missouri on weapons charges after a police chase on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Officers with the Sikeston DPS responded to the 800 block of Ruth around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving the initial call. The caller reported that a man drove by their house with a gun and threatened to shoot. That man was later identified as Raymond Mitchell.

While officers were still on the scene, Mitchell drove past the home again. Detectives tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Ruth and Branum, but Mitchell kept driving and officers chased after him. Mitchell stopped in a yard in the 800 block of Ruth where he was taken into custody, according to Sergeant Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS.

Officers then performed a grid search of the area to search for any items thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. Officers found a .40 caliber Taurus pistol near the 400 block of Coleman.

Mitchell told detectives he didn't stop because he knew he had the gun with him. He said he threw it out of the vehicle during the pursuit.

Mitchell was arrested and is charged with the following:

Possession of firearm (class D felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (class E felony)

Unlawful use of a weapon (class E felony)

Resisting arrest (class E felony)

Armed criminal action

Assault 4th-degree (class A misdemeanor)

His bond is set at $75,000, cash or surety.

