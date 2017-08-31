Murray police search for suspect after armed robbery

Police in Murray, Kentucky are investigating an armed robbery.

According to Sergeant Brant Shutt, officers responded to Penn Station just after 10 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Two employees told investigators that a man walked into the building after they closed.

The suspect had a handgun and got away with the money from the register and safe.

Shutt said the suspect is described as a man standing about 6'1 with a skinny build. He was wearing dark pants, black boots, a gray hoodie, and a black ski-mask.

No one got hurt.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

