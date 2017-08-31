Sen. Roy Blunt to speak in Portageville, MO

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will be in Portageville, Missouri on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Blunt is attending a breakfast to kick off the 56th Annual Fisher Delta Research Center Field Day.

The republican senator is expected to discuss his efforts to roll back certain regulations that he says would impact the entire state.

Blunt will also talk about expanding rural broadband.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.