Kentucky State Fair attendance exceeds 600,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Fair drew more than 609,000 visitors during an 11-day run, exceeding last year's attendance by more than 44,000.

Fair organizers credited good weather and new attractions for the bump in attendance.

They say the fair also had record-breaking traffic on social media, with 13 million impressions and a 100 percent increase in fans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. More than 230,000 visited the website during the fair.

Farm contestants broke records this year in largest pumpkin and watermelon. Prestonsburg's Dwight Slone grew a 1,223-pound pumpkin and Frank Mudd of Flaherty turned in a 296-pound watermelon.

