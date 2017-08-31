Police step up traffic enforcement over Labor Day weekend

A Missouri lawmaker said in a Wednesday Facebook post that he hoped whoever placed paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged, prompting Democratic leaders to ask him to step down over what they're describing as a call for a lynching.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will be in Portageville, Missouri on Thursday, Aug. 31.
A part of WWII history will be in the Heartland this weekend.
A single vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30.
The Kentucky State Fair drew more than 609,000 visitors during an 11-day run, exceeding last year's attendance by more than 44,000.
