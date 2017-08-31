Illinois governor names top legal adviser

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed the attorney for the state's child welfare agency as his top legal adviser.

Rauner named Lise Spacapan as general counsel for his office on Wednesday.

She joined the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in 2015. Prior to that she worked in private practice.

Spacapan replaces Dennis Murashko, who will leave the governor's office at the end of August for the private sector.

Murashko's resignation was part of a staff shakeup announced last week, including the resignations of four members of Rauner's communications team. They left following the conflicting public response Rauner gave about a political cartoon that critics have called racist.

