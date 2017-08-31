Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Cubs pound Pirates 17-3

Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.
Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.
Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night for their latest series victory.
Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night for their latest series victory.
Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 win over the St. Louis...
Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on...