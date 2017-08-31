Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Cubs pound Pirates 17-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Cubs pound Pirates 17-3

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.

Chicago tied a season high for runs set against Philadelphia on Saturday and banged out 20 hits to match its highest total since May 12, 2014, at St. Louis. The Cubs (72-60) outscored the Pirates 27-5 in a three-game sweep and moved 12 games above .500 for the first time this year. They also remained 3 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead.

Happ helped stake Chicago to a 5-2 lead with an RBI single in the first inning and two-run drive off Ivan Nova in the third. Happ also had an RBI double.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Mariners bolster staff, get RHP Mike Leake from Cardinals

    Mariners bolster staff, get RHP Mike Leake from Cardinals

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-08-30 16:18:54 GMT
    The Seattle Mariners are attempting to bolster their beleaguered starting rotation in the midst of the AL wild-card race by acquiring right-hander Mike Leake from the St. Louis Cardinals.
    The Seattle Mariners are attempting to bolster their beleaguered starting rotation in the midst of the AL wild-card race by acquiring right-hander Mike Leake from the St. Louis Cardinals.

  • Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Cubs pound Pirates 17-3

    Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Cubs pound Pirates 17-3

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:51:50 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.

    Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to back Jose Quintana, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 17-3 on Wednesday night.

  • Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to '85 NCAA title, dies

    Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova to '85 NCAA title, dies

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-30 20:34:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-08-31 05:49:10 GMT

    Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.

    Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.

    •   
Powered by Frankly