Vintage WWII aircraft show coming to Marion, IL

A Missouri lawmaker said in a Wednesday Facebook post that he hoped whoever placed paint on a Confederate monument in Springfield is found and hanged, prompting Democratic leaders to ask him to step down over what they're describing as a call for a lynching.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will be in Portageville, Missouri on Thursday, Aug. 31.
A part of WWII history will be in the Heartland this weekend.
A single vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30.
The Kentucky State Fair drew more than 609,000 visitors during an 11-day run, exceeding last year's attendance by more than 44,000.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
