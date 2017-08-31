Vintage WWII aircraft show coming to Marion, IL

A part of WWII history will be in the Heartland this weekend.

The Commemorative Air Force is showing some of our nation's oldest military aircraft at the Veteran's Airport in Marion, Illinois.

Commemorative Air Force member Paul Maupin said on Aug. 6, 1945, a B-29 Superfortress dropped the first atom bomb on the Japanese.

"This was a long range, strategic bomber, it was the best way that we had to take the offense in world war two to the Japanese home islands," Maupin said.

The Superfortress and other WWII-era planes will be on display at the Veteran's Airport through Sunday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 11-17. Admission for children 10 and under is free.

