This week in music: 2014 Jason Aldean

How about some country music on this Friday morning?

This week in 2014 was dominated by a songwriter named Rodney Clawson.

He was responsible for four of the top five songs being played on the radio at the time.

The first of those hits was by Lady Antebellum. Bartender checked in at number five on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. It was the lead single from the group's album 757.

Dierks Bentley was in the number four spot with Drunk on a Plane. The song is about a man who after being stood up altar decides to go on his honeymoon alone and ends up getting intoxicated and partying with passengers on a plane bound for Cancun.

We mentioned songwriter Rodney Clawson a short time ago. The top three songs on the chart were all co-written by the Texas native. At number three was Kenny Chesney with American Kids. The video to the song features Chesney singing and partying with a group of young men and women on a brightly colored school bus.

Florida Georgia Line was in the number two spot with Dirt. The mid-tempo ballad, which was also co-written by Clawson, is about things in life centered around dirt. It was the duo's fourth number one hit and a follow up to their previous chart topper This is How We Roll.

And in the top spot was Burnin' It Down by Jason Aldean. It was also co-written by Clawson along with Chris Tompkins and Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. It was a monster hit for Aldean. The following year it won the "Top Country Song" category at the Billboard Music Awards.

