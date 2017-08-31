This week in music: 2014 Jason Aldean

Two semis have crashed in a head-on collision just outside of Union City, Tennessee early Friday morning, Sept. 1.
Kentucky's Republican agriculture commissioner will travel to Japan next week as part of a trade mission with the United States Meat Export Federation.
National forests in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia are among more than a dozen across the South waiving campground fees for people displaced by recent flooding in Texas and elsewhere.
How about some country music on this Friday morning? This week in 2014 was dominated by a songwriter named Rodney Clawson.
The suspect in a double hit-and-run in Murphysboro, Illinois on Thursday night is now in police custody.
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
A Cobb County police officer has stepped down after telling a woman during a traffic stop, "You're not black. Remember, we only kill black people, right?" in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Avenue SE.
Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
