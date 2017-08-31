Four things you need to know on 8/31

A Paragould, Arkansas man was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 in Pemiscot County, Mo. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Bobby Sipes was driving a pick-up truck and hit the rear of a garbage truck which was stationary.
A single vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30.
The Latest on vandalism of a Confederate monument in Missouri (all times local):
The Missouri Children's Leadership Council awarded Kathryn Swan with the 2017 #kidswin award for her work in the Missouri General Assembly on behalf of children.
Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a free event at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
Irma is expected to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the eastern Caribbean early next week.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
Congressional aides say President Donald Trump will meet House and Senate leaders at the White House next Wednesday, as lawmakers return from an August break and plunge into a daunting pile of work.
