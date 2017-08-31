Four things you need to know on 8/31

It's Thursday, August 31, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Remnants of Hurricane Harvey are moving into the Heartland. It will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the day, with the best chance this afternoon and evening. The risk for severe weather is low, but some areas of the Heartland could see flash flooding and damaging winds. Temps will be in the upper 70s. A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will move out by Friday evening, making for a sunny and dry Labor Day weekend.

Making headlines:

Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected: In Texas, the official death toll surpassed 30 on Wednesday and was expected to climb as authorities investigated several other deaths to determine whether they were storm-related. Officials fear that the number of fatalities will climb sharply in coming days as neighbors, emergency workers and family members search for the missing - and discover the bodies of people trapped in waterlogged homes or encased in underwater graves inside cars.

Crash seriously injures Mt. Vernon man, closes I-64 ramp: A single vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30. It happened at the I-64 westbound entrance ramp from I-57 south at 6:26 p.m. Officers with the Illinois State Police said a 2013 Peterbilt Truck Tractor pulling an enclosed box trailer was driven by 45-year old Roger Modglin of Mt. Vernon. They suspect the cause of the crash to be related to medical issues.

US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against N.Korea: The United States flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea on Thursday, a clear warning after North Korea launched a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear bombs over Japan earlier this week, South Korea's military said. North Korea hates such displays of U.S. military might at close range and will likely respond with fury.

10 firefighters from Cape Girardeau and Jackson headed to Texas for hurricane relief: A tactical squad of 10 fire fighters are being deployed to Texas from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri to help with hurricane relief. Eight of the fire fighters are from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and two are from Jackson. They gathered their gear together on Wednesday night August 30 at the Cape Fire Department. According to Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, the crew has been told to be prepared to be deployed for eight days.

