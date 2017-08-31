Man seriously injured after crashing into garbage truck in Pemiscot County

A Paragould, Arkansas man was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 in Pemiscot County, Mo. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Bobby Sipes was driving a pick-up truck and hit the rear of a garbage truck which was stationary.
A single vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30.
The Latest on vandalism of a Confederate monument in Missouri (all times local):
The Missouri Children's Leadership Council awarded Kathryn Swan with the 2017 #kidswin award for her work in the Missouri General Assembly on behalf of children.
Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a free event at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.
