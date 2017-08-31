Man seriously injured after crashing into garbage truck in Pemiscot County

A Paragould, Arkansas man was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Bobby Sipes was driving a pick-up truck and hit the rear of a garbage truck which was stationary.

The crash happened around 5:55 a.m. about one-mile West of Holland on Highway F.

Troopers report that Sipes was flown to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

His condition and the cause of the crash is unknown.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Troopers say there was no one inside of the garbage truck at the time of the wreck.

The pick-up truck was reportedly towed from the scene and considered totaled.

According to MHP, the garbage truck received minor damage and was driven away from the crash-site.

