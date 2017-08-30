I-64 ramp in Jefferson Co., IL back open after crash

A single-vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30.

It happened at the I-64 westbound entrance ramp from I-57 south at 6:26 p.m. The I-64 ramp was closed until Thursday morning for scene clean-up.

Officers with the Illinois State Police said a 2013 Peterbilt Truck Tractor pulling an enclosed box trailer was driven by 45-year old Roger Modglin of Mt. Vernon.

They suspect the cause of the crash to be related to medical issues.

Modglin was traveling northbound on I-57 and had exited onto the I-64 westbound ramp in Jefferson County. Officers said, for unknown reasons, the semi traveled off the right side of the roadway through the grass, and eventually crossed the I-64 westbound ramp from I-57 south.

The semi continued until it struck several trees before overturning and coming to a rest.

Modglin was transported to an area hospital in Mt. Vernon, and was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

