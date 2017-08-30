Crash seriously injures Mt. Vernon man, closes I-64 ramp

A single vehicle crash injured one person on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday night, August 30.
The Latest on vandalism of a Confederate monument in Missouri (all times local):
The Missouri Children's Leadership Council awarded Kathryn Swan with the 2017 #kidswin award for her work in the Missouri General Assembly on behalf of children.
Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a free event at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri.
The McCracken Co Sheriff Department was alerted to a phone scam on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
In Jasper, city officials were also forced to release water from the Angelina and Neches river dam, near the B.A. Steinhagen Reservoir. The water was almost spilling over the dam, when the decision was made. Not only will this add to the record amount of water created by Harvey, but more houses will be in danger of flooding.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
