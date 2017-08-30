Morrison homers again as Rays defeat Royals 5-3

Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night for their latest series victory.
Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night for their latest series victory.
Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 win over the St. Louis...
Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on...
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.
John A. Logan College's baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Morey.
John A. Logan College's baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Morey.