Phone scammer claims to be victim's relative in McCracken Co.

The McCracken Co Sheriff Department was alerted to a phone scam on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The unknown subjects called a citizen pretending to be a distraught family member who had allegedly just been arrested and was incarcerated in the McCracken County Regional Jail and was pleading for them to bond him out.

According to officers, the subjects had the name of one of this citizen’s immediate family members and apparently sounded very convincing in their portrayal of him during the phone call.

A short time later, a second call came to the citizen where the caller said that they worked for the McCracken County Regional Jail. The caller instructed the citizen to go to a local Kroger and purchase gift cards in increments of $500 to total the alleged $8,000 bond.

At this point the citizen quickly realized this to be a scam and alerted the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

Citizens are asked to report any such calls immediately and to know that the McCracken County Regional Jail doesn’t make any such calls in reference to bonds of incarcerated subjects.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.