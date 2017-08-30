Phone scammer claims to be victim's relative in McCracken Co.

The Latest on vandalism of a Confederate monument in Missouri (all times local):
The Missouri Children's Leadership Council awarded Kathryn Swan with the 2017 #kidswin award for her work in the Missouri General Assembly on behalf of children.
Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a free event at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri.
The McCracken Co Sheriff Department was alerted to a phone scam on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
A tactical squad of 10 fire fighters are being deployed to Texas from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri to help with hurricane relief.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
