Representative Kathy Swan receives awards from children's advocacy group.

The Missouri Children's Leadership Council awarded Kathryn Swan with the 2017 #kidswin award for her work in the Missouri General Assembly on behalf of children.

Swan worked for a 2014 law that focuses on Pre-K education for at-risk children.

That law took effect this year throughout Missouri when the General Assembly funded the education formula.

"The Missouri Children's Leadership Council is proud to recognize Representative Swan for championing policies that improve the well-being of Missouri children," said Brian Schmidt, the organization's executive director.

"Southeast Misourians are fortunate to have a representative that provides critical leadership in advancing the health, education and safety of children."

MOCLC is a statewide coalition of organizations and individuals working together to further the well-being of children.

