10 firefighters from Cape Girardeau and Jackson headed to Texas for hurricane relief

A tactical squad of 10 fire fighters are being deployed to Texas from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri to help with hurricane relief.

Eight of the fire fighters are from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and two are from Jackson.

They gathered their gear together on Wednesday night August 30 at the Cape Fire Department.

According to Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, the crew has been told to be prepared to be deployed for eight days.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning they got the call to begin preparing. But Dillow said they have been getting ready for this moment since the Hurricane developed and they were asked to be on standby.

The crew is a swift water rescue team and they are taking three boats. They will arrive in College Station, Tx Thursday morning and receive their assignment.

Dillow said they could be relieving rescuers in Houston or be sent to a different area entirely.

He added that deployment will not affect operations in Cape Girardeau. Dillow said there is enough manpower and equipment should an emergency arise here.

