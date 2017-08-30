Free Fall Concert coming to Burfordville, MO

Missouri State Parks is sponsoring a free event at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri.

You are invited to attend the annual Fall Concert Sunday, Sept. 17. at 2 p.m. and enjoy the performance by the Punches Family.

The Punches is a bluegrass gospel group who make their home in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains.

Mom, dad and four children all play instruments, sing, and have been performing nationwide at churches, festivals, fairs and special events since 2009.

Refreshments will be provided and feel free to bring a lawn chair.

For more information visit https://www.mostateparks.com/events/park/bollinger-mill-stat... or call (573) 243-4591.

