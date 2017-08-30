Better Business Bureau warning for Harvey relief

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to be on the lookout for fraudulent charities and crowdfunding campaigns in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Scammers are not above using disasters to spread lies and trick well-meaning donors into giving money based on false pretenses.

Make sure to double check where and what you are giving your money to before you do.

To learn more about donating and assisting in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, visit http://www.bbb.org.

