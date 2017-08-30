Man wanted for questioning in Massac County

A man is wanted for questioning by the Massac County Sheriff's Office after residents reported hearing glass breaking in the area.

It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Deputies were called to the Lakeview Drive Subdivision at 10:22 p.m.

According to officers, a homeowner discovered a red Chevrolet S10 leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The homeowner discovered several windows busted out of the home.

Deputies checked the residence and obtained evidence that led them to 25-year-old Joshua R. Wierman. Officers said he is an acquaintance of the homeowner.

Wierman is described as a white male, 6'0", weighing 210 lbs. Wierman previously lived in Minnesota, but has been in the Metropolis, Illinois and Paducah, Kentucky area recently.

Wierman had been driving an unknown year red Chevrolet S10 with no license plate. If you know the whereabouts of Wierman or the red Chevrolet S10, please contact the Massac County Sheriff's Office at (618)524-2912.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.