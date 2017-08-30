John A. Logan hires new baseball assistant coach

John A. Logan College's baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Morey.

Morey comes to Logan from McCook Community College in Nebraska.

He helped the Indians to the best three–year span in school history.

For the Volunteers, Morey will handle the pitching staff, as well as, help with hitters and the day to day operations of the program.

“I’m excited about being able to attract a coach with community college experience,” Surprenant said. “He is a hard worker who will be able to help our guys advance to the next level.”

A graduate of Hastings College, Morey was a standout relief pitcher and third baseman winning all-conference honors.

He said the outstanding history of the Logan baseball program attracted him to the Volunteers.

“Logan is well known nationally. It is exciting to be a part of the program that should be good again this season. We have some high level arms," said Morey.

