John A. Logan hires new baseball assistant coach

John A. Logan College's baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Morey.
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.
Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer homered as the Kansas City Royals snapped a 45-inning scoreless streak on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.
