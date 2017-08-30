Rescue training competition for Illinois miners

The First Baptist Church in Sikeston is collecting donations to be delivered to those in need after Hurricane Harvey has left many without shelter, food and supplies.
The First Baptist Church in Sikeston is collecting donations to be delivered to those in need after Hurricane Harvey has left many without shelter, food and supplies.
It's a good year to be in the apple harvesting business. Cooler weather means early crop and more dollars to the Heartland.
It's a good year to be in the apple harvesting business. Cooler weather means early crop and more dollars to the Heartland.
The weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 30 shows that Paducah, Kentucky could get three or more inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday night.
The weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 30 shows that Paducah, Kentucky could get three or more inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday night.
A man is wanted for questioning by the Massac County Sheriff's Office after residents reported hearing glass breaking in the area.
A man is wanted for questioning by the Massac County Sheriff's Office after residents reported hearing glass breaking in the area.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to be on the lookout for fraudulent charities and crowdfunding campaigns in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to be on the lookout for fraudulent charities and crowdfunding campaigns in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.
Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana, early Wednesday morning and is now moving over southwestern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported.
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.