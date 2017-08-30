Confederate monument in Missouri vandalized with paint

John A. Logan College's baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Morey.
Ameren Corporation is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts. Ameren employees are also providing individual contributions.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
The Southern Illinois Worship center in Herrin is collecting supplies to help out with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief in Houston.
Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria.
