Minor earthquake hits near Lilbourn, Missouri

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARSTON, MO (KFVS) -

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Lilbourn, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

That report came in at 1:30 p.m.

It shook about three miles northwest of Marston.

The quake initially registered as a 2.3, but was later downgraded.

There are no reports of any damage.

You can find information about other recent earthquakes here.

