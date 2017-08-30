Herrin, IL church collecting supplies for Harvey relief

The Southern Illinois Worship Center in Herrin is collecting supplies to help out with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief in Houston.

Workers with the church said they're happy with the response from the community after less than a full day of collecting goods.

They hope that people will continue to bring supplies out to be donated.

Pastor Jason McKinnie said they are planning to fill a semi-truck to send to Katy, Texas, as well as, to two churches in Houston.

"It goes beyond the religious community. The business community is coming together, the civic community is coming together, cities are donating to this. So it's bringing a great amount of unity. We're helping people we've never met before and probably will never meet, and that's the whole point of giving. To give and not expect anything in return."

The City of Carbondale donated five pallets of water Wednesday, Aug. 30 afternoon. The church will be sending the supplies off to Houston on Friday, Sept. 2.

