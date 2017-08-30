Bottle and dish soap recalled; may contain harmful bacteria

Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle.

It was sold separately and with Dr. Brown's bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit.

Anyone that has the recalled bottle and dish soap should stop using it immediately. Any bottles or dishes that were cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized int he dishwasher.

Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections to those with compromised immune systems.

Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap was sold at 4 Our Little Ones, Babies R’ Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2016 to June 2017 for between $3 and $7.

You should contact Handi-Craft for information on getting a replacement bottle or comparable merchandise. You can contact them online or by phone at 877-962-2525.

