Sikeston Church collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey

The First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri is collecting donations to deliver to those in need after Hurricane Harvey has left many without shelter, food and supplies.

First Baptist Church Minister of Students Jeff Loftin feels many need a lot of help there. Helping those that have been affected means a lot to him and additionally he said there are still many stuck in their homes, including some of his own family.

"My sister is flooded in her house. They are not able to get out," Loftin said. "The water hasn't got in their house but they can't get out. And I can't get in within 40 miles of her house so it's really hard to know she's down there and know that her family is stuck there."

Loftin lived in one of the areas that is current affected by floodwaters in Texas. So this is all too real for him.

"These are people I grew up with. That's the part of the country I came from," Loftin said. "Those are the malls and everything that is flooded down there is everything I saw growing up. These are the people that I knew. They are hurting and they need some help."

He said his sister and other family members are fine at their homes. They even have electricity so he is able to check in with them via phone.

Loftin said despite his personal family's tragedy, he feels others are in more need which is why they need to do their part there at the church and collect supplies.

"It's just been gut wrenching to sit here and enjoy the great weather we've had here and hang out while we're doing our normal stuff and they're down there suffering. This was the least we could try to get together," Loftin added.

Items being collected are batteries, garbage bags, water, cleaning supplies, canned foods, gallon sized ziplock bags, children's underwear and shoes, blankets, pillows, travel sized hygiene items, diapers and formula.

Anyone can d rop off these items at the First Baptist Church at 1101 N. Main Street in Sikeston.

Loftin said they plan on collecting supplies until Sunday, Aug. 3 and plan to drive down the supplies on Monday, Aug. 4 in the morning to the Calvary Road Baptist Church in Willis, TX.

