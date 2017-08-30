Sikeston Church collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey

John A. Logan College's baseball coach Kyle Surprenant has announced the hiring of assistant coach Patrick Morey.
Ameren Corporation is donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with relief efforts. Ameren employees are also providing individual contributions.
As our friends and neighbors in Texas and Louisiana deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many of you have asked where you can donate supplies.
The Southern Illinois Worship center in Herrin is collecting supplies to help out with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief in Houston.
Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Dr. Brown's Natural Bottle & Dish Soap is being recalled because they may contain harmful bacteria.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
A tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.
