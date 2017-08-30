Black leaders call for removal of Jefferson Davis statue

President Donald Trump kicked off his campaign to overhaul U.S. tax policy in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The Jackson Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a person involved with a theft investigation.
A group of black lawmakers, pastors and advocacy groups have called for the removal of a Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol.
A fiber cable has been cut north of Sikeston.
Hurricane Harvey is the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. The victims are counting on support from people all over the world and two Heartland businesses are doing just that.
